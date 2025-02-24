Mother charged with killing teen son in Holland apartment

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland mother arrested after her son was found dead inside their apartment is now charged with murder.

Katie Lee was arraigned Monday on one charge of murder. She's accused of killing her son, 17-year-old Austin Pikaart at their residence at the Bay Pointe Apartments on 16th Street on Friday.

That morning Lee called 9-1-1, saying she had been trying to get her son to stop breathing for some time, but had been unsuccessful so far, according to court records. The 39-year-old said over the phone her son asked her to kill him before he turned 18 on Saturday.

She told dispatchers she cut her son in his throat and arm with a knife after he passed out.

Lee claimed both she and Austin tried to overdose on medication early in the afternoon of Thursday. About five hours later, Lee used the knife on her son.

When officers arrived just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Lee opened the apartment door still holding a large kitchen knife, and appeared ready to attack the officers. Both the knife and Lee's clothing had blood on it, according to the report from police.

The two officers drew their guns and ordered Lee to drop the knife several times, but she kept hold of the blade. Eventually an officer tried to use a taser, which did not incapacitate her.

Lee then threw the knife into the hallway before running out to try to grab it again. Officer were able to take her into custody without further injury.

While in handcuffs, Lee told officers they were supposed to kill her so she could be with her son.

Police found Austin's body laying on his bed with a large amount of blood pooled around him. An autopsy determined Austin was killed by the cut to his neck, leading to his death being ruled a homicide.

Holland mother being charged with open murder in son's death

Lee faces one count of open murder and one count of resisting an officer. She's being held without bond, and could spend the rest of her life in prison if convicted.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube