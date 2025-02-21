Mother tased, arrested; Holland officers find son dead during domestic incident

HOLLAND, Mich. — Officers with Holland Public Safety were called to an apartment for a domestic incident and were immediately confronted by a woman with a knife, her son's body was found inside.

It happened at 4:15 a.m. Friday, Holland Department of Public Safety told FOX 17 at the Bay Pointe Apartment Complex on 16th St.

According to their report, the 39-year-old woman ignored multiple demands to drop the knife, leading officers to deploy a taser to subdue her and take her into custody.

That's when officers say they entered the apartment and found the body of her 17-year-old son.

Officers are calling this incident 'suspicious' and have not released the name of either the woman or the victim.

Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536 , texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com .

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube