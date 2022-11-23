Watch Now
Mother charged months after baby's death in Holland

City of Holland
Posted at 11:34 AM, Nov 23, 2022
HOLLAND, Mich. — A mother is facing charges more than three months after her child died following a near-drowning in a Holland bathtub.

The child was rushed to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Aug. 9 after the incident occurred at Holland Women’s Mission, according to the city of Holland. The infant died two weeks later.

The child’s mother, identified as Elizabeth May Robinson, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, city officials say.

We’re told Robinson posted a $15,000 personal recognizance bond and was subsequently released.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8.

