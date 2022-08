HOLLAND, Mich. — A 1-year-old who nearly drowned in a Holland bathtub two weeks ago has died.

The near-drowning incident occurred in a bathtub at Holland Women’s Mission on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the city of Holland. The child was subsequently transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The city tells us the baby passed away this Tuesday, adding the incident is under review at the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office for potential charges.

