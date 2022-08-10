Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

1-year-old rushed to hospital after near-drowning incident in Holland

Holland Police 06192022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holland Department of Public Safety
The Holland Department of Public Safety is investigating Sunday morning's deadly shooting.
Holland Police 06192022
Posted at 12:39 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 12:41:39-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 1-year-old child was rushed to Helen Devos Children's Hospital after a drowning incident in a bathtub.

CPR was already in progress when first responders arrived to the Holland Women's Mission.

City officials say it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Initial reports say they child was being given a bath at the time.

After taking over CPR, responders took the child to Holland Hospital, and they were later taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital where they remain in unknown condition.

The incident is still under investigation. FOX 17 will bring you updates as soon as they are available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered