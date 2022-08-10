1-year-old rushed to hospital after near-drowning incident in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 1-year-old child was rushed to Helen Devos Children's Hospital after a drowning incident in a bathtub.

CPR was already in progress when first responders arrived to the Holland Women's Mission.

City officials say it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Initial reports say they child was being given a bath at the time.

After taking over CPR, responders took the child to Holland Hospital, and they were later taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital where they remain in unknown condition.

The incident is still under investigation. FOX 17 will bring you updates as soon as they are available.

