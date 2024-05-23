Woman shot, man stabbed in domestic situation in Ottawa County

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A domestic situation put nearly a half-dozen kids in danger while leaving a man and woman with grievous injuries.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to 96th Avenue near Winans Street in Robinson Township before 9 a.m. on Thursday for a report of man who was shooting at a woman and several children. The 911 caller told dispatchers the man had come out of a home on the property armed with the gun.

When deputies arrived they found a 34-year-old woman who'd been shot several times and a 35-year-old man with stab wounds.

Captain Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the two, who are married, were both taken into custody before being sent to the hospital for treatment. Describing their injuries as "grievous," Captain Sparks did not say if the wounds could be life-threatening.

Along with the injured adults, deputies found at least 5 children at the home. None were injured. Investigators conducted initial interviews with the kids before turning them over to the care of relatives.

It's not clear if any of the children are related to the man and woman.

No other adults were reportedly involved in the situation, which Captain Sparks called a case of domestic violence. He did not say who shot the woman or who stabbed the man.

There is no threat to the public and deputies are not searching for any additional suspects.

Update on Robinson Twp Domestic Situation

Just arrived at an active scene in Ottawa County. This is the north end of 96th ave at the M45 intersection. Blocked off as far as the eye can see.



Capt. Sparks just said to give him “15 min. so he can figure out what’s going on, and then he’ll be back” to speak w/ us. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/cNdcbqwAMy — Max Goldwasser FOX 17 (@MaxGoldwasser) May 23, 2024

Sheriff’s Deputies have the nearby Ottawa Area Center blocked off with multiple units.



This is just down the road from the initial incident…



We are still working determine what exactly happened this morning.@FOX17 @MaxGoldwasser https://t.co/V6vX8avnOS — Michael E Martin (@MichaelMartinGR) May 23, 2024

