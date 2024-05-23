"Love isn't supposed to hurt': Helping children in the wake of domestic violence

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A devastating incident of domestic violence occurred in an Ottawa County Thursday morning,

A family and community is struggling to cope with the aftermath of a mother being shot, and a child stepping in to protect her from his father.

A child in the home stabbed the man in his neck.

Executive Director of Resilience Michigan, Megan Hennessey, says domestic violence can have a traumatic impact on children, especially when they are separated from their parents.

"An unhealthy relationship is one where someone's partner is attempting to maintain or keep power and control over the other," Hennessey said Thursday.

"When that power and control is being threatened, or someone is considering leaving their partner, that is the most dangerous time for the risk of intimate partner homicide, because that partner is losing control."

Resilience offers 24/7 support and services for those experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

Hennessey stressed that children are resilient and can move forward with the right support. The organization provides vital resources for those living in Ottawa and Allegan counties.

You can find support and resources from Resilience any day of the week, at any time at their secure website HERE.

