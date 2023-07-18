Kentwood man sentenced for multi-county pursuit ending in U-Haul crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man convicted of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a multi-county chase in a U-Haul last year has been sentenced.

The incident happened Sept. 9, 2022.

The Walker Police Department says they investigated a stolen motorcycle at Cedar Run when an altercation broke out. We’re told the suspect was possibly armed.

We’re told officers fired at the suspect when the man drove off in his own car, abandoned it at a park, then hijacked a U-Haul from someone who was moving at the time.

The chase ended in Georgetown Township when the U-Haul crashed after hitting multiple cars, mailboxes and police cruisers, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

The suspect, Robert Gallup III, was charged less than a week later on five counts of felonious assault, two counts of property damage, two counts of fleeing police in the third degree, and one count for being a fourth-offense habitual offender, deputies say.

OCSO tells us Gallup was sentenced to 42–120 months of imprisonment Monday for the felonious assault charges, fleeing and eluding, unlawful driving away in a vehicle, destroying property and for being a third-offense habitual offender.

Gallup was also ordered to pay back $256,000 in restitution, most of which is to compensate for the damaged cruisers.

