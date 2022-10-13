Kent Co. prosecutor finds officer's shooting of U-Haul chase suspect justified

WALKER, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has determined a police officer’s decision to shoot a robbery suspect in Walker last month was justified.

The news comes as the Kent County Sheriff’s Office announces its completion of an investigation into the Sept. 9 incident, which reportedly occurred during a police chase that ended with a crashed U-Haul in Georgetown Township.

The suspect, Robert Gallup, was approached by officers with the Walker Police Department when Gallup took off and aimed a gun at authorities, the sheriff’s office explains.

Deputies say Gallup has since been charged with assault; felony firearm; felon in possession of a firearm; fleeing and eluding; resisting and obstructing; and carrying a concealed weapon. Other charges may be pending.

We’re told Gallup, who is currently being held at the Kent County Jail, was placed on a $500,000 bond.

READ MORE: Suspect in U-Haul chase, crash, arraigned on separate charges

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube