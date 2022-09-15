Charges issued against suspect in multi-county U-Haul chase

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man suspected of leading authorities on a multi-county chase in a stolen U-Haul truck last week has been charged in the incident.

The chase began in Walker when detectives investigated reports of a stolen motorcycle, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was believed to have been armed during the incident.

The dramatic pursuit ended in Georgetown Township after multiple cars, police cruisers and mailboxes were hit, deputies say. We’re told two deputies received minor injuries.

Formal charges were issued Thursday against 36-year-old Kentwood resident Roger Gallup on five counts of felonious assault, two counts of fleeing from police (third degree) and two counts of property damage, according to the sheriff’s office. They say he was also charged for being a habitual offender (fourth offense).

Deputies say Gallup will be formerly arraigned on these charges at a later time. Until then, he will remain in custody at the Kent County Jail.

