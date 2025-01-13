Hope College orchestra director remembers student hit, killed by train

HOLLAND, Mich. — Jennifer Kasunik, a 20-year-old sophomore at Hope College, died after being hit by a train over the weekend. The campus community is reflecting on her life and contributions following her passing.

Kasunik was known for her exceptional talent in music, demonstrating remarkable skill in learning a professional symphonic repertoire by ear. Prof. Sam Pang, who taught her in the orchestra, expressed how impressive that was.

In addition to her musical talents, Kasunik worked as a resident assistant at Phelps Hall, where she made a lasting impression on both students and staff. Professor Pang remembered their warm interactions.

“When I see Jennifer, I would always say, ‘Good morning, Jennifer.’ And she would always say, ‘Good morning, Professor Pang,’ and then she would pretend to be the voice of her service dog and say, ‘Good morning, Professor Pang,’ to make sure that she spoke not only on her behalf but on behalf of her service dog as well,” Pang said.

On Monday, a chapel service was held, with flowers taking the place of her presence. She always sat in the front row.

“Ask any student on campus, you walk past Jennifer — she knows who you are,” Pang said.

Despite being blind, Kasunik’s spirit and connection with others shone brightly. During an interview with FOX 17, Pang shared a quote from composer Fanny Crosby, who was also blind.

“It seemed intended by the blessed providence of God that I should be blind all my life. ... If I had a choice, I would still choose to remain blind. For when I die, the first face I will ever see will be the face of my blessed savior,” Pang read.

Kasunik’s father expressed his deep sorrow during an interview with FOX 17, reflecting on her vibrant life.

“I really wish it was a mistake, a miscommunication of some sort,” he said. “We were all in shock when we got the news.”

As the Hope College community mourns the loss of Jennifer Kasunik, her memory will continue to inspire those who knew her.

