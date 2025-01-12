Hope College student hit and killed by train in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Hope College community is mourning the passing of one of its own this weekend.

Jennifer Kasunick, a junior from Bay Village, Ohio, died after being hit by a train near 10th Street on Saturday evening, according to Hope College president Matt Scogin.

On Sunday afternoon, he posted the following on Instagram:

"Dear campus community,

Yesterday evening, we lost one of our own students in an unimaginable, tragic accident. Jennifer Kasunick was struck by a train near 10th Street and did not survive.

Jennifer, a junior from Bay Village, Ohio, was a well-loved member of our community. Almost everyone on campus knew Jennifer. And to know her was to love her. Her joyful spirit was a constant source of warmth and light - especially in Phelps Hall, where she served as an RA alongside her service dog Rowdy, who survived. She was involved in many things on campus including the orchestra. She was a talented violinist who learned all her music by ear.

I know that hearing this news will raise many questions, some practical in nature and some spiritual in nature. I, too, have questions, and I don’t have answers. I don’t know why God would allow this to happen.

What I do know is that Jennifer is with God now, and she understands what we cannot. Jennifer’s eyes were opened last night. Quite literally. And the first thing she saw was Jesus. I know that she has lost nothing — she has only gained. But we should not pretend the same is true for us. We have lost an amazing person who we loved very dearly. Our deep confusion, sadness and anger are impossible to deny.

We ask for your prayers and support for Jennifer’s family and friends. Such news deeply affects all of us. Our mourning process will be messy, difficult and long. But we will do it together. And we will grieve with hope. (1 Thes 4:13)

Spera in Deo,

Matt

Additional campus support resources:

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS): 616.395.7945

Residential Life/Dean of Students: 616.395.7800

Campus Ministries: van Andel Huys der Hope, 616.395.7145"

