Hope student 'apparently did not realize' how close she was to the train, say PD

HOLLAND, Mich — The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) gave us more on the crash that took the life of Hope College student, Jennifer Kasunick on Saturday evening.

According to a press release, Kasunick was seen on video approaching the crossing. She was walking west on 10th St when the train signals activated.

"Jennifer stopped just east of the tracks, but apparently did not realize her close proximity to the tracks," HDPS wrote. "She was clipped by the train as it passed."

HOPE COLLEGE COMMUNITY REMEMBERS: 'She's with Jesus': Hope College student tragically killed by train

The Bay Village, OH native was found unconscious and not breathing and taken to the hospital where she later died.

Her death is believed to be accidental and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected in this incident.

