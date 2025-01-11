Authorities release identity of body found in Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified the body that was pulled from Lake Macatawa earlier this month.

The body was found near the Ottawa Beach Pump House on the morning of Jan. 2, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

Deputies released an update Friday naming 72-year-old Janice Marie Graham from Holland as the victim.

Her death is not considered suspicious at this time.

We’re told an autopsy is finished but investigators are awaiting toxicology reports.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with dispatchers at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

