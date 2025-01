PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is under way after a body was found floating in Lake Macatawa on Thursday morning.

The body was reported just after 9 a.m. on January 2 near the Ottawa Beach Pump House on the north side of the lake, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. That's just outside the entrance for Holland State Park.

Investigators are set to provide more information on the body this afternoon.

