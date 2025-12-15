MUSKEGON, Mich. — Despite a recent string of violent crimes in the greater Muskegon neighborhood, most recently including a shooting in the city that left two people dead, Public Safety Director Tim Kozal maintains that the city remains safe.

'You can walk around freely': Muskegon public safety director says city is safe despite recent violence

In the last two years, Kozal says the city has experienced an overall crime reduction of more than 30%. This includes Part I crimes, which encompass high felony cases like homicides and kidnappings.

"What happens when you have that type of reduction, and you have what we just had occur in the last 7 to 10 days is, 'Oh my gosh, this is so violent. I can barely go out on the street. I'm gonna have drive by shootings.' That's not the case," Kozal said.

Prior to the recent incidents involving 73-year-old Tomas Lee Stewart Sr., who was killed at his home on Jiroch Street, and the deadly shooting that killed 25-year-old Joshua Fondren Jr. and 22-year-old Cori Marie May Watts, the city was sitting at two homicides for the entire year.

These recent incidents have brought that number to five.

"Compare us, population, city size, to any other city. I think that's very comparative, and probably better," Kozal said.

However, the department continues to operate with limited staffing. Kozal says they currently have about five officers on the road per shift, covering a roughly 20-mile radius serving nearly 40,000 neighbors.

"Having three officers on the road for a city this size is insufficient. Having five officers is insufficient to cover this entire city," Kozal said.

The city commission supports expanding the department beyond its allotted 71 officers to achieve nine officers per shift. However, Kozal clarifies that their hiring goals are not driven by these recent violent crime incidents.

"This place is a place that you can walk around freely, feel comfortable about walking around freely, especially downtown, and have fun and not be concerned or have a thought of having to protect yourself," Kozal said.

