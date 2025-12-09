16-year-old charged with murder after 72-year-old found shot in his Muskegon home

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A teen suspect was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of a 72-year-old man from earlier this month in Muskegon.

On Monday, officers from the Muskegon Police Department spotted a vehicle they believed was connected to the killing of Thomas Stewart Jr. When officers tried to pulled the vehicle over, two teens jumped out of the car and ran, according to police.

Thanks to help from the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police, officers tracked both boys down.

One of the teens, a 16-year-old, now faces charges tied to Stewart's death. Exact details of what charges he faces were not released.

The other teen, a 17-year-old, does not face any charged in connection to the homicide, but police say he was charged with possession of a firearm.

Stewart was found on December 1 inside his home on Jiroch Street. The 72-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

