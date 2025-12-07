Person of interest detained in deadly Muskegon shooting that killed 2, injured 3

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A person of interest has been detained in connection with a deadly shooting that killed two people and injured three others Saturday afternoon in Muskegon.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at a home on Jackson Avenue, according to Public Safety Director Tim Kozal who provided an update Sunday.

Two people died in the incident. Kozal identified the victims as 22-year-old Cori Marie-May Watts and 25-year-old Joshua Fondren Jr.

Two 25-year-old men were injured and remain in critical condition. A 4-year-old suffered a graze wound but is expected to make a full recovery.

"The hearts of every single person that works in the city of Muskegon Fire Department, the City of Muskegon Police Department that responded yesterday to that scene go out to all the families of the victims. They're victims too in this," Kozal said.

Kozal also shared additional details about Saturday's shooting, saying a group of people entered the Jackson Avenue home. Preliminary information shows the people inside the home were familiar with the group, and there was an altercation that led to gunfire.

Kozal said it appears this incident may have been related to a robbery.

No other information was shared about the detained person of interest.

"Rest assured, we're working our tails off to try to make sure that we bring the people that are responsible for this to justice," Kozal said.

Kozal says the department hopes to release more information on the case and suspect in the next day or so. Kozal added that there is no ongoing danger to the public.

The Muskegon Police Department also put out an update Sunday evening. The news release reads in part:

"We remain actively engaged in this ongoing investigation and continue to work closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. We are confident that those responsible for this tragedy will be identified. Our team is utilizing every available resource to ensure justice is served and to provide closure for all members of our community who have been affected."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Muskegon Police at (231) 724-6750 or reach out to Silent Observer.

