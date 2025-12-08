'I'm planning a funeral for my kid': Mom speaks after son killed in Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Following a deadly shooting in Muskegon that killed two people and injured three others Saturday, the mother of 25-year-old victim Joshua Fondren Jr. tells FOX 17 she's heartbroken.

"I'm planning a funeral for my kid. How do you do that? Where do you start? Where do you go? You can't never get that back, ever," said Deborah Wyrick.

Wyrick describes her son as the life of the party, a loyal friend, and a loving dad.

"Saying his name just hurts because I won't be able to see him anymore," Wyrick said.

Fondren Jr. is survived by his 8-month-old son and another son on the way.

"I got your kids, baby. I got them. We got your kids. Your kids will never want or need for nothing," Wyrick said. "We got them."

According to Jackson Hill Neighborhood Association President Billie Joy Thomas, crime isn't common in her neighborhood.

"Well, it was heartbreaking, and when I got all the calls, everybody was checking to see if I was alright, because, you know, it's just a neighborly neighborhood," Thomas said.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Tim Kozal, Public Safety Director for the City of Muskegon, says ensuring neighbors with a sense of security is a top priority.

"We have put extra officers out on the street to try to make people have that sense of security that reduces that anxiety that they might have with these ongoing events, but I feel confident that our citizens should feel safe and that our officers are going to be out there investigating these crimes and making certain we bring people to justice," Kozal said.

When asked what justice looks like for Wyrick and her family, she said, "I don't have no hate in my heart. It takes a lot of energy to hurt, you know, hate somebody. I don't hate the people that did this. I do want justice. I do want them to go to prison, and I want them to sit there and think about the effects that they had on people."

Not getting the chance to give her son a hug goodbye, all Wyrick wants is to hold him tight.

"I love him," Wyrick said. "I'll never stop loving him."

Police believe they have identified a suspect, but they are not prepared to release any more information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Muskegon Police at (231) 724-6750 or reach out to Silent Observer.

