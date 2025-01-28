'Trust is critical': Police address rumors of ICE agents in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police responded to online rumors of ICE agents in Muskegon as federal agencies crack down on those suspected of violating U.S. immigration law in Michigan.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) wishes to remind community members that their officers are not ICE agents, nor have they been in contact with federal entities on enforcing immigration law within the city.

Police say they will not take people into custody over their immigration status or check their immigration status during public interactions.

Lastly, MPD says they will not share documents on immigration with outside agencies if said documents are provided to them.

“The City of Muskegon is a multicultural and welcoming community. The Muskegon Police Department is aware of the anxiety and concerns surrounding federal changes in immigration enforcement and policy,” says Public Safety Director Tim Kozal. “I stand committed to protecting all members of our great community. We are committed to ensuring every person feels safe and supported when interacting with our department. This trust is critical.”

Residents who have concerns or questions are invited to connect with Emily Morgenstern, MPD’s community coordinator, by calling 231-724-6764 or sending an email to emily.morgenstern@shorelinecity.com.

