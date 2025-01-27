You still have rights: Understanding the changes in immigration enforcement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the second Trump administration, immigration has become a top priority, leaving many West Michigan families confused about the future.

While the laws themselves remain largely unchanged, the approach to enforcement has shifted. Experts emphasize that individuals, regardless of citizenship status, still have constitutional rights.

The administration is focusing on expedited removals, a fast-tracked process allowing for swift deportations. However, agents do not have carte blanche to act without restraint.

They require probable cause or a legally compliant warrant to enter businesses, schools or churches.

People may also be confronted with what are called Homeland Security administrative subpoenas, a sort of audit that requires a three-day advance notice.

Jeffrey D. Swartz, a former federal prosecutor and defense attorney now at WMU Cooley Law School, notes that agents must follow procedures.

He believes mistakes will inevitably happen, leaving courts to shape future enforcement.

The ICE office in Detroit has confirmed active enforcement Monday targeting "immigration violators."

Hasalyn Modine, head of Communications and Content at Boundless Immigration out of Seattle, shared a list of things business owners can prepare for if confronted with federal immigration agents.

Stay Calm and Professional:



Maintain a professional demeanor and ensure all staff remains composed. Panic can escalate tensions and complicate the situation.

Review the Warrant:



Request to see the warrant immediately.

Verify it’s signed by a judge (not just an administrative warrant).

Confirm it lists your company’s correct legal name and address.

Document the warrant’s scope and limitations.

Send a copy to your legal counsel immediately.

Monitor the Search:



Assign a designated employee to accompany ICE agents.

Document all areas searched and items seized.

Ensure agents stay within the warrant’s scope.

Take detailed notes of the entire process.

Do not obstruct or interfere with the search.

Protect Employee Rights:



Remind employees of their right to remain silent.

Inform them of their right to legal counsel.

Do not provide false information or assist in employee escape.

Maintain a list of employees present during the raid.

Document Everything:



Record what areas were searched.

Note what documents or items were seized.

Document any conversations or interactions with agents.

Photograph or video record the raid if permitted.

Keep copies of all documentation provided to ICE.

