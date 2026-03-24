MUSKEGON, Mich. — Three people have been arraigned in connection with the death of 26-year-old Robert Fletcher Jr., according to the Muskegon Heights Police Department.

WATCH: Three suspects charged in March shooting death of Muskegon Heights man

Three suspects charged in March shooting death of Muskegon Heights man

Jahtavion Beasley, 18, and Travontae Beasley, 24, are charged with open murder and felony firearms. Willie Speech, 20, is charged with felony accessory after the fact.

On March 3 just before 5 p.m., police were called to the area of South Getty near Hovey.

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Officers found Fletcher with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

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I previously spoke with Fletcher's family, who told me he was a funny guy and a father whose life was cut too short.

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Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Muskegon Heights Police Department or Silent Observer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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