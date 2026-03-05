Family identifies man killed in Muskegon Heights shooting, community town hall tonight

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Family has identified the man killed in one of two shootings on Tuesday night in Muskegon Heights.

His aunt tells FOX 17 Robert Fletcher Jr. was the victim in the shooting and shared photos of him.

On March 3, after hearing and receiving calls about gunshots, police found Fletcher shot on South Getty St. near Hovey Ave. They say he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

While they were on scene, the police department said a second shooting happened near the intersection of Ray St. and Ivory Ave., just 200 yards away. A man arrived at the hospital later, believed to have been hurt in that second shooting.

This marked the third shooting in seven days in Muskegon Heights. Community leaders told Muskegon Heights Neighborhood Reporter Olivia Yatooma they hope a town hall meeting tonight with the community will serve as a "launching pad toward brighter days in the neighborhood."

We're told the March 5 town hall is set to happen at Muskegon Heights City Hall, but may be moved to Muskegon Heights High School Auditorium to provide more space, and goes from 4 to 7 p.m.

