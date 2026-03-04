Two shootings 200 yards apart leave one dead, one injured in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A man is dead and another person is hurt after two shootings Tuesday in Muskegon Heights that police say were just 200 yards apart from each other.

Muskegon Heights police said a detective conducting an unrelated investigation heard multiple gunshots at around 4:45 p.m. Other officers also reported hearing gunfire near the area of East Park Manor. Neighbors began calling 911, with some reporting they heard 20 or more shots fired.

Officers responded and found a man with gunshot wounds on South Getty Street near Hovey Avenue. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

While officers were on scene, the department says a second shooting occurred near the intersection of Ray Street and Ivory Avenue — just 200 yards from the first shooting scene. Shortly after, police were told an individual arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds believed to be related to the second shooting.

Nikia Watson, who lives near the area, said she heard the gunshots from inside her home.

"I was standing in my house and I heard gunshots, lots of them," Watson said.

Watson's brother died last week after being shot in the area of 7th Street near Hume Avenue.

"I just instantly panic. Everybody in my house went running. I said lock my doors. You know, with my little brother just being shot and killed, it just puts us on edge and in straight panic mode," Watson said.

Watson said the back-to-back violence has left her shaken.

"We got to live out here. So what do we do? You know how we supposed to keep ourselves safe when, you know, they're out here shooting like that," Watson said.

Officers are actively investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon Heights Police by calling (231) 733-8900 or Silent Observer.

