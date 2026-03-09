Man remembered as 'funniest, hilarious dude' after fatal Muskegon Heights shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Family members of Robert Fletcher Jr. gathered Monday for his funeral following his shooting death last week, remembering the 26-year-old as a funny, family man.

Fletcher, affectionately known as "RJ" or "Chino," was shot and killed in Muskegon Heights near East Park Manor. It was the first of two shootings in the area on March 3.

According to Muskegon Heights police, a detective was working an unrelated investigation when he heard multiple shots fired.

Officers found Fletcher shot on South Getty near Hovey. He later died at the hospital.

Muskegon Heights police confirmed they have questioned 4 people in connection to the shooting, adding that license plate readers led them to a vehicle possibly involved in the crime.

I sat down with Fletcher's family just moments before his funeral to learn more about his life and legacy.

"He was the most funniest, hilarious dude," cousin Damian Martin said. "Since his passing, it showed me that he was loved by a lot of people."

Keshia Dickason described her nephew as full of life.

"A dancer, comedian," Dickason said. "That's who he was to us in our family."

Keshia, adding Robert was a good guy in a "bad environment."

"Sometimes that's hard to release or get away from," Dickason said.

Martin echoed that sentiment.

"He was caught up in just living a young man's life, and didn't have the time to grow, to make his transition into a man," Martin said.

Fletcher is survived by his young daughter.

"His daughter is his heart," Dickason said. "He would do anything for her. It's going to be difficult today, knowing that he will no longer be here for her."

Dickason said justice for her nephew means advocating for youth in these neighborhoods.

She had a final message for RJ: "RJ, we got your mama. You hurt us bad with this one, but we got your mom."

