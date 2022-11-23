Temporary restraining order granted to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A temporary restraining order has been granted to the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board.

On Monday, the academy system board announced it intended to take legal action against the district’s board of education (BOE).

The academy system board’s attorney argued the BOE violated the proper process of appointing and removing members when they let go Antonette Robinson and installed Dr. Rose Hunt at a meeting held last week.

Under the temporary restraining order, the BOE cannot remove Robinson or appoint Hunt or anyone else to the academy system board until a hearing is held.

“The Board of Education remains steadfast in its commitment to the children of the Muskegon Heights School District,” the BOE said in a statement. “We will always act in the best interests of all our students. The law is clear, and we intend to follow through on our responsibility to hold the academy system accountable to educating the students of Muskegon Heights. Unfortunately, the greatest concern is that they have yet to address the corrective action plan requests regarding teachers and special education.”

The BOE’s attorney went on to question the academy system board’s actions.

“We are somewhat confused over the attorney’s conduct and question how he filed a lawsuit without authorization from his client, the academy system, to do so,” said Kevin Smith, attorney. “Was there a meeting where the Board of Directors voted to file a lawsuit? Who is he representing?”

The court document of the restraining order can be found below:

