Muskegon Heights Board of Education fires PSA president

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public Schools Board of Education (BOE) approved a “no confidence” resolution against the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System Board and fired their president on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the decision was based in part on the “failure” of the academy system board to provide a plan meant to address several issues impacting students.

“Parents, students and our community have waited long enough for action,” said Trinell Scott, BOE president, in a statement. “The Board of Education is taking immediate steps now for the good of our school and its students.”

The BOE requested the plan from the academy system board in September amid a series of concerns related to teacher shortages, special education services, and more.

READ: Muskegon Heights BOE continues push for action plan amid ongoing issues

It originally included an October 17 deadline, but a 15-day extension was granted.

However, at a meeting last week, the academy system board declined to submit the plan.

READ: Muskegon Heights academy board does not submit action plan, blames charter management

Members said they could not do so because the school’s charter management company, New Paradigm for Education, has not provided the information needed to create it.

“Let’s be clear … this is not a vote of confidence in New Paradigm,” said Scott. “We will continue to monitor their actions very closely. Our aim is to move forward with good faith, respect for each other and collaboration.”

In addition, to removing Antonette Robinson, the current academy system board president, the release said the BOE plans to seek additional candidates for other positions on the board within the next month.

FOX17 has reached out to a spokesperson for the academy system board, but has not heard back at this time.

MORE COVERAGE: "It's been difficult": Muskegon ISD on Muskegon Height's schooling issues

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

