Muskegon Heights academy board to meet after BOE actions

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System will meet on Monday for the first time since the Muskegon Heights Public Schools Board of Education (BOE) took action against them.

Last week, the BOE approved a “no confidence” resolution against the academy system board and removed their president, Antonette Robinson.

Trinell Scott, BOE president, said the decision was based in part on the “failure” of the academy system board to provide a plan meant to address several issues impacting students.

According to a copy of the agenda for Monday’s academy system board meeting, members are set to confirm a series of actions taken by the system’s attorney to “protect [the] integrity of [the] system board.”

