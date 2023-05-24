Watch Now
Suspect in fatal Muskegon Heights shooting turns self in

Posted at 3:54 PM, May 24, 2023
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The suspected wanted in the shooting death of a Muskegon man is now in custody.

Police say the shooting took place at the Hideout Bar in Muskegon Heights on the morning of May 10. The victim, Angelo Keon Raglin-Davis, was taken to a hospital where her later died.

A day later, 26-year-old Javontae Jordan Jones was identified as the suspect, according to the Muskegon Heights Police Department.

We’re told Jones turned himself in Wednesday at the Muskegon County Court Building.

