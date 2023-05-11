Police identify man wanted for Musk. Heights shooting death

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police have identified a man wanted in connection to the shooting death of Angelo Keon Raglin-Davis in Muskegon Heights.

Raglin-Davis was shot and killed at the Hideout Bar shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD).

Investigators say 26-year-old Javontae Jordan Jones is wanted for Raglin-Davis’s death, adding a felony warrant has since been filed.

Jones is described as a 5’7” tall Black man weighing 140 pounds.

Police advise the public not to approach Jones as he may be armed and dangerous.

Connect with your local law enforcement agency if you see him.

