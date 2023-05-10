Watch Now
Witnesses sought after man dies in shooting at Muskegon Heights bar

Muskegon Heights police
file photo
Muskegon Heights police
Posted at 9:44 AM, May 10, 2023
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon man has died after being shot in Muskegon Heights early Wednesday morning.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD) says the shooting happened before 1 a.m. at the Hideout Bar.

We’re told offers and EMS personnel tried to save the victim’s life but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries at Trinity Hospital.

The victim has been identified as Angelo Keon Raglin-Davis.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Potential witnesses are urged to connect with MHPD or Silent Observer.

