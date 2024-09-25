Suspect in deadly party shooting turns himself in

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The hunt for Deangelo Bolden-Sims is over after the 38-year-old surrendered himself Wednesday. The suspect in a deadly shooting at a party in Muskegon was later arraigned on an open murder charge.

Bolden-Sims is accused of killing 48-year-old Carlos Piggee on August 31.

Piggee was shot after a dispute at a party on Beidler Street near West Forest Avenue around 10 p.m. that Saturday night.

Muskegon police named Bolden-Sims as a suspect in the case two weeks later.

Bolden-Sims is being held on a $300,000 bond. He is next scheduled to be in court on October 2.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube