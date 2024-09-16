WANTED: Police seek man connected to Muskegon homicide

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for homicide in Muskegon.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they are looking for 38-year-old Deangelo Omar Bolen-Sims.

Deangelo is wanted for the death of Carlos Piggee.

Police describe Deangelo as 5’10” tall and weighing 155 pounds.

Those with knowledge of Deangelo’s whereabouts or information that might help with the case are encouraged to connect with MPD by calling 231-724-6750. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube