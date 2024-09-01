Police: Muskegon Heights man shot, killed after dispute at party

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police say a Muskegon Heights man was shot and killed on Saturday night.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, it happened just after 10 p.m., when officers were called to a shooting on Beidler Street near West Forest Avenue. They arrived to find a 48-year-old man who'd been shot in the upper body. He died at the scene.

We don't have any information on a suspect yet, but investigators say the shooting appears to be related to a dispute at a party.

If you know anything about the incident, contact the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

