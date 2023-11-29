MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — FOX 17 first told you a few weeks back of some good news at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy with the possibility of the district's decade-long strugglewith debt being forgiven by the state.

Wednesday, the district got a visit from state leaders all the way from Lansing.

State superintendent visits Muskegon Heights school district

It was an exciting day for the district as the state superintendent made visits to multiple schools, including the high school and Edgewood Elementary.

Dr. Michael Rice says the visit was part of routine visits he makes throughout Michigan to get to know educators and students in their communities, saying it's important for leaders from Lansing like him to show up in person to show their support.

Rice says he wanted to show support for the district's new superintendent and Board of Education, adding that he saw teachers and students working hard and doing their best despite historic challenges like an ongoing statewide teacher shortage.

The state superintendent said the debt forgiveness in Muskegon Heights is a way to address historic inequities the district has faced.

“I think the debt should be forgiven. I supported the state legislative action in a host of ways. [I] have advocated for that, for a period of time. I think there’s value to debt forgiveness not only in Muskegon Heights but in other communities as well. The state historically underfunded communities and particularly underfunded communities that had greater challenges and needed more resources from the state yet didn’t get more resources over a period of years. So I think the state should forgive that debt and permit districts that have struggled with tremendously challenging populations an opportunity for a fresh start,” Dr. Michael Rice said.

The superintendent of Muskegon Heights has told FOX 17 previously a community-wide celebration of debt forgiveness is forthcoming.

