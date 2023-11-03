Muskegon Heights may return to traditional school model pending debt forgiveness

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — For roughly two decades, the Muskegon Heights school system has struggled with crippling debt to the tune of more than $30 million.

That could all change, thanks to legislation now on Governor Whitmer's desk.

Muskegon Heights' school system has struggled to pay back what it owes to the state. While they've reportedly been chipping away at that debt, it would have taken years to pay back.

Now, they may not have to.

“This is a great, exciting day for Muskegon Heights,” Reedell Holmes, superintendent for Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System, said.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the governor and our state Legislature, who passed the supplemental bill to forgive the debt for Muskegon Heights Public School Academy."

For more than a decade, Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System has been in the red.

“It’s a long-time debt that’s been hanging over our head for years,” Holmes said.

That could all change with one signature from the governor, directing Michigan's Department of Treasury to pay off more than $30 million owed by the district.

“It will really give us the opportunity to sort of rebuild the whole structure of our school,” Holmes said.

The district's superintendent, Reedell Holmes, says if signed, this would effectively dissolve the school's charter system, which has been in place for more than 10 years.

Muskegon Heights would, in every way, start running as a traditional public school system once again, according to Holmes.

“Now it puts us back in the driver’s seat,” Holmes said.

It won't be without challenges, but Holmes says he's up to the task, adding that because they'd be returning to a public school model, it will be easier to find qualified teaching staff, something the district has struggled with over the last few years.

“I am so excited. I’ve been shouting for joy all day. I’ve been waiting for this moment to happen,” Holmes said.

The superintendent tells FOX 17 he plans to host a community-wide celebration of this announcement in the coming weeks.

