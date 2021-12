MUSKEGON, Mich. — The body of a Muskegon County inmate shows no signs of injury or trauma, Michigan State Police investigators tell FOX 17.

Officers found Marleon Johnson unresponsive in his cell on Saturday, December 11. He was later pronounced dead.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office turned the investigation into Johnson's death over to State Police.

