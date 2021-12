MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan State Police are conducting an investigation after a Muskegon County Jail inmate was found dead inside his cell, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told 32-year-old Marleon Danell Johnson was unresponsive when a cell check was conducted early Saturday morning.

Deputies say attempts were made to revive him but Johnson was pronounced dead shortly after.

Johnson was being held on a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon, authorities say.

