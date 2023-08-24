$20,000 reward offered for information on fire at Muskegon Boys & Girls Club

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for setting fire to the Boys & Girls Club in Muskegon.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. on August 12 at the Muskegon Boys & Girls Club on W. Western Avenue.

The building was undergoing major renovation work at the time of the fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find moderate smoke conditions throughout the building.

While firefighters were investigating the source of the smoke, fires were located in multiple locations and were extinguished quickly.

Muskegon Police Department

The Muskegon fire marshal determined that the locations were unrelated to each other and were likely intentionally set.

Bob Scolnik, a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore, told FOX 17 that the club raised nearly $5.8 million to renovate the community center. The remodel includes a rock-climbing wall, a music recording studio and a golf simulator.

Donors from the Boys & Girls Club of Muskegon Lakeshore, the ATF, Michigan State Police and Muskegon County Silent Observer have teamed up to offer a reward of more than $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or prosecution of the person responsible for the fire.

Anybody with any information about these fires should contact the Muskegon Police Department by calling (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

