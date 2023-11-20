Pound Buddies up for the challenge of taking in dogs involved in alleged fighting ring

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — An alleged dogfighting ring was busted in Muskegon Heights last week Friday. Pound Buddies is the rescue organization that also serves as Muskegon County's Animal Control. They're stepping up to help 22 dogs seized by authorities.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD) tells FOX 17 the investigation into the alleged dog fighting ring began when police detectives found disturbing videos while investigating a totally separate matter.

The dogs are not technically property of Pound Buddies at this time, but the organization is hopeful that one day the animals will be able to be adopted out.

“You turn that switch, and go, 'We’ve got a job to do,'” said Pound Buddies Executive Director Lana Carson.

Carson says her staff has their hands full caring for the 22 dogs seized by authorities on Friday. One dog was also found dead, according to MHPD.

“In the 20 years that I’ve been involved with rescue work, this is the first time I’ve experienced this,” Carson said.

Muskegon Heights police are leading the investigation. They say they've arrested four people, and more arrests could be coming. Carson has since called in the experts, working with an organization called Bark Nation. Bark Nation specializes in the different types of needs of dogs who may have been abused.

“Honestly, [it] has been very similar to dealing with any of the other dogs that we would have at the shelter. These dogs are not human aggressive," Carson said.

The dogs were in various different conditions when they arrived at Pound Buddies.

"Various states of healing wounds. Various ages. We have puppies as young as 10 weeks up to adult dogs,” Carson said.

Carson says she knows this brings out the emotions of the community, and says it does the same for her as well.

“There’s such a range of emotions. You get sickened, and angry. How can this be allegedly happening in our community?” Carson said. “This is what we’re here for, is to help the lives of these animals, to help our community be safe. It’s a blessing we’re here to offer the assistance that’s needed at this time."

Muskegon Heights police thank the numerous other law enforcement organizations who assisted in this investigation, including the Muskegon County sheriff, Norton Shores Police Department, and Michigan State Police.

