Police bust deadly dog fighting ring in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department says it dissolved a deadly dog fighting ring.

Investigators executed search warrants at four homes in the city of Muskegon Heights and one in the city of Norton Shores on Friday.

Police were able to remove 22 dogs and recover one dog that had died.

They arrested four people— three for dog fighting and one for a previous warrant.

The police department says the investigation into this dog fighting ring continues, and investigators believe they will end up arresting even more people based on the evidence they found while executing the five search warrants Friday.

If you have any information about this deadly dog fighting ring, call the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900 or Muskegon County Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME (27463).

