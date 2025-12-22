Two suspects in custody tied to double homicide in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are in custody in connection to a double homicide case out of Muskegon from December 6.

Muskegon Police Chief Tim Kozal and Muskegon County Proseuctor D.J. Hilson made the announcement during a press conference on Monday, December 22.

Both suspects are 25-year-old men from the Detroit area, according to Chief Kozal. One of the suspects was among the 5 people injured in the shooting, he's been in the hospital since.

The other suspect, who escaped the scene, was arrested last week Friday in the metro Detroit. Chief Kozal credited the arrest to information provided in several tips made through Silent Observer.

While Kozal and Hilson would not identify either suspect before they were formally arraigned, the chief did say both men were on parole at the time of the shooting. The Michigan Department of Corrections' Absconder Recovery Unit assisted with tracking down the suspect in metro Detroit.

Both suspects are being held by the Michigan Department of Corrections for parole violations.

"Based on the information that we have, we're pretty confident that we have the two individuals that were involved," said Prosecutor Hilson.

The shooting happened in the afternoon on December 6 at a home on Jackson Avenue near McLaren Street. Five people were shot. Two died and two other victims plus one suspect survived.

A day later police announced a person of interest was in custody.

Chief Kozal said Monday no other suspect is being pursued in this shooting.

The situation appeared to start as a robbery that devolved into a shooting, said Kozal.

Neither suspect currently faces any charges tied to the shooting, but Prosecutor Hilson told reporters he expects formal charges to be filed before the end of the year.

As for the surviving victims, one remains in the hospital, per Chief Kozal.

