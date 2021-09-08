Neighbors cleaning up damage, schools closed following storms in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A severe storm that produced strong winds left behind uprooted trees, snapped-off branches, and debris strewn across roads in Muskegon on Tuesday.

“Next thing you know, the wind is blowing and it’s so strong,” said Traci Hutson, who was home at the time. “It’s whipping leaves and branches all over. I could hardly see the road at one point and there was some hail. I was a little bit scared.”

According to neighbors, the storm happened quick and appeared to move north along Marquette Avenue.

Outside Muskegon Community College, a massive tree toppled over power lines which left thousands of people without electricity.

A spokesman for the college said classes at all locations will be canceled on Sept. 8. The storm’s winds damaged some buildings, and as of Tuesday night there was no power.

It was a similar scene at Cardinal Elementary School. Powerful winds ripped off a part of its building’s roof, leaving styrofoam sections behind, and water leaked through its cafeteria and gym.

The school is closed through Wednesday, with the hopes of reopening on Thursday, however the district superintendent said its assessing the situation.

“It’s tough on us, it’s tough on staff, and tough on parents,” said Jack Timmer, facilities manager. “Nobody wants to do it, but that’s the safest thing to do right now.”

There were no other reported injuries throughout the city.

“I’m just thankful that we’re okay and everybody else is okay,” said Hutson. “This can be taken care of.”

