Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Downed tree traps two inside home in Kalamazoo

items.[0].videoTitle
Downed tree traps two inside home in Kalamazoo
Downed Tree on Home in Kalamazoo
Posted at 10:04 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 22:30:24-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A large tree fell onto a home just east of downtown Kalamazoo on Tuesday.

It happened near Fairbanks Court and Hinsdell Place just after 5 p.m. when heavy winds, rain and lightning went through the area.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety helped get two people out who were trapped inside.

No injuries were reported.

The tree caused damage to the front and roof of the home.

A good portion of the neighborhood also saw downed tree branches.

RELATED: Neighbors cleaning up damage, schools closed following storms in Muskegon

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time