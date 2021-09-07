GALLERY: Viewer-submitted photos of Severe Weather on Tuesday, Sept. 7
This is a series of photos of the Severe Weather rolling through West Michigan, courtesy of our viewers.
Amanda Longtine in Traverse City
Klay Fennema in Traverse City
Erika Mitchell at the Meijer on Plainfield
Dimitri Tullock in Grand Haven
Cierra Lopez in Grand Rapids
Robin Oliver South of Scottville
Kash Valley in Ludington
Jennifer Kamphuis in Greenville
Mike Maleski in Stevensville
Peggy Archambault in Muskegon
Dewy Childs in Battle Creek