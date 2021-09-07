GALLERY: Viewer-submitted photos of Severe Weather on Tuesday, Sept. 7

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Amanda Longtine in Traverse City

Amanda Longtine in Traverse City

Klay Fennema in Traverse City

Erika Mitchell at the Meijer on Plainfield

Erika Mitchell at the Meijer on Plainfield

Dimitri Tullock in Grand Haven

Cierra Lopez in Grand Rapids

Robin Oliver South of Scottville

Kash Valley in Ludington

Kash Valley in Ludington

Jennifer Kamphuis in Greenville

Mike Maleski in Stevensville

Peggy Archambault in Muskegon

Dewy Childs in Battle Creek

Prev 1 / Ad Next