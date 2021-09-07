Watch
GALLERY: Viewer-submitted photos of Severe Weather on Tuesday, Sept. 7

This is a series of photos of the Severe Weather rolling through West Michigan, courtesy of our viewers.

Amanda Longtine Traverse City.jpg
Photo by: Amanda Longtine in Traverse City
Amanda Longtine Traverse City 2.jpg
Photo by: Amanda Longtine in Traverse City
Klay Fennema Traverse City.jpg
Photo by: Klay Fennema in Traverse City
Erika Mitchell Plainfield Meijer.jpg
Photo by: Erika Mitchell at the Meijer on Plainfield
Erika Mitchell Plainfield meijer 2.jpg
Photo by: Erika Mitchell at the Meijer on Plainfield
Dimitri Tullock Grand Haven Airport.jpg
Photo by: Dimitri Tullock in Grand Haven
Cierra Lopez Grand Rapids.jpg
Photo by: Cierra Lopez in Grand Rapids
Robin Oliver South of Scottville.jpg
Photo by: Robin Oliver South of Scottville
Kash Valley Ludington hail.jpg
Photo by: Kash Valley in Ludington
Kash Valley Ludington hail 2.jpg
Photo by: Kash Valley in Ludington
Jennifer Kamphuis in Greenville.jpg
Photo by: Jennifer Kamphuis in Greenville
Mike Maleski in Stevensville.jpg
Photo by: Mike Maleski in Stevensville
20210907_155838.jpg
Photo by: Peggy Archambault in Muskegon
240907620_1438956769821204_1969940732330293142_n (1).jpg
Photo by: Dewy Childs in Battle Creek

