Muskegon's own Quincy Isaiah lacing up for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Quincy Isaiah, from Muskegon, once said in an interview that he was about to give up acting to go into the military.

As is the unfortunate reality for many actors, Isaiah went on audition after audition for years with no luck.

Then, he got his big break.

Isaiah booked the role of Magic Johnson in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which ran on HBO for two seasons.

Now, Isaiah has been invited to take the court Friday night in the NBA's Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game. He'll be playing for Team Shannon, led by head coaches Shannon Sharpe, from ESPN's First Take, and rapper 50 Cent.

He'll go up against Team Stephen A., coached by ESPN mega-personality and Sharpe's First Take counterpart Stephen A. Smith, rapper Lil Wayne and WNBA star A'ja Wilson.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

