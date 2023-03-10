Muskegon Twp. animal shelter enters quarantine after dogs show distemper symptoms

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Big Lake Humane Society (BLHS) announced it will be temporarily closed to volunteers and the public through March 21.

The Muskegon Township shelter explains it is quarantining its animals after two dogs began developing distemper symptoms.

They say it is not confirmed the dogs have distemper, noting they were vaccinated last month while the shelter cared for dogs from Cober’s Canine Rescue. Some of the dogs from Cober’s had tested positive for distemper, BLHS adds.

The quarantine was initiated as a precaution, the shelter writes. They plan to investigate what might have caused the potential outbreak, saying they followed strict cleaning protocols after taking in the dogs from Cober.

BLHS says it will extend the quarantine period if tests come back positive.

In the meantime, the shelter is accepting donations through its website and Amazon.

