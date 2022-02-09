Watch
Man charged with murder after police find missing woman’s remains in Muskegon

Muskegon Police Department
Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 09, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day has been charged with open murder after admitting to choking Brenda Hooper.

Hoopers remains were found in Muskegon near the intersection of Summit Avenue and Sixth Street.

“The police has no reason to believe it is not my sister, and my heart is broken,” said Hooper’s sister Shanita via a text message to FOX 17 on Tuesday afternoon. “My family and I are going through every emotion known to man, and we all need to take this tragic loss in and heal.”

Day also admitted to keeping Hooper's body at her home for days before putting it in a garbage bag and tossing it somewhere in Muskegon Heights.

According to a press release, the Muskegon police said Hooper was first reported missing back in October 2021.

A friend of Hooper, Anita Soful, Soful said as soon as she heard the remains were found she knew it was Hooper.

“We all knew it,” Soful said. “If the police did their job, it would’ve been solved a long time ago. But because they didn’t, five months later and now the truth is here. But, we all knew.”

