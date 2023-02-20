Muskegon Heights names former official as interim city manager

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — After voting not to renew the contract of former city manager Troy Bell, the Muskegon Heights City Council has named an interim city manager.

READ: City left in limbo after city manager is voted out

On February 2, the council appointed Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain as acting city manger, while the council searched for a more permanent solution. Councilwoman Bonnie McGlothin presented a list of potential candidates.

At that meeting, former city manager Melvin Burns approached the council during a public comment period and volunteered to take the position.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Muskegon Heights City Council confirmed that Melvin Burns had been instated as the interim City Manager.

However, the spokesperson did say how long Burns is expected to serve as interim City Manager.

READ: Muskegon Heights holds third special meeting over city manager position

In the past, the city's finance director has stepped in as acting city manager.

However, right now, Muskegon Heights does not have a finance director.

Several other administrative positions are also vacant.

On Wednesday the city attorney resigned. According to Mayor Walter Watt, its accounting firm may soon leave too.

“We kicked the can down the road,” said Watt in an interview with FOX 17. “We needed to make some decisions that we need to make for the citizens of Muskegon Heights in order to continue to function.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

