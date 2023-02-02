WATCH LIVE: Muskegon Heights holds third special meeting over city manager position

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Officials in Muskegon Heights will hold another special meeting on Thursday to discuss its vacant city manager position.

Last week, the Muskegon Heights City Council voted not to renew now former manager Troy Bell’s contract, which expired January 31.

On Thursday, officials decided to instate Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain as the acting city manager for one week.

The council has tentatively scheduled another meeting next Monday to appoint an interim city manager.

READ: City left in limbo after city manager is voted out

In the past, the city's finance director would step as acting city manager.

However, right now, Muskegon Heights does not have a finance director. Several other administrative positions are also vacant.

Thursday's meeting is the third special meeting called since the decision on Bell’s contract.

The two previous were cancelled, though, because not enough council members showed up.

State law requires a majority of members, also known as a quorum, to be present to conduct business.

According to a copy of the agenda provided to FOX17, the city’s legal counsel also plans to resign on Thursday.

Department heads intend to make a recommendation on what to do about outstanding invoices as well.

WATCH LIVE:

This is a developing story. FOX17 will provide updates when available.

